Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Making More Music Together? He Reveals Their Plans

Cuties! We absolutely loved Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s duet of ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart,’ so is the adorable couple going to be collaborating again? We’ve got the answer straight from the country star.

When Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, got together as a couple, we got more than just relationship goals and evidence that complete opposites attract. The two musical greats decided to combine their talent for the No Doubt singer’s first foray into country music and The Voice judge wants lightening to strike twice. “Man, I hope so!” he told Entertainment Tonight about doing another duet with his girlfriend. 2016’s “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” was such a hit for the couple and they had such a blast performing it live on awards shows and numerous concert appearances.

The Blakester is working on his follow-up album to If I’m Honest and we’re sure Gwen would love to contribute on another song for her sweetie. “The last album I made, I said that was my last,” he revealed. “This album that I’m making is probably going to be my last album, and so I really got to decide what I want to do,” the jokester revealed. Yeah, AS IF!

He continued on with the prank saying “This will probably be my last season of the show, too,” he wisecracked about The Voice. “I don’t do entertainment anymore, kids. I’m sorry!” HAH! We know he loves nothing more than going back home and spending time on his Oklahoma ranch, but he’s such a born entertainer that there’s no way he would ever retire. He’s loving that Gwen is back on this season of the NBC talent competition and we just can’t get enough of watching their adorable chemistry week after week.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for another Blake and Gwen duet? Are you a fan of their last hit?

