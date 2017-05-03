How To Get Perfect Blonde Highlights For Summer Like Blake Lively

REX/Shutterstock

If you’re thinking of going ‘beachy and blonde’ with your hair this summer, you NEED to read these expert tips from a colorist first!

My colorist knows me, and he knows when I sit down, I want to be, “blonde, blonde, blonde,” especially for summer.

We are LOVING Blake Lively’s color right now. She showed off her amazing golden hue and highlights at the Variety Power of Women luncheon in NYC on April 21.

To get bleach blonde color like Blake, master colorist Joanna Pinto at the Pierre Michel salon in New York City tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY:

“Not only is the in-salon highlight process important, but what is key is the maintenance at home. Keeping your hair healthy and preserving color is crucial. For a color like Blake’s, it is great to use a purple-based shampoo once a week to keep the highlights from getting too yellow. A great one is the milk shake silver shine shampoo.”

A drugstore friendly option I love is the Clairol Shimmer Lights, which tones down brassiness.

Once you pay for your color you really want it to last. I don’t shampoo every day to make my color last longer, and use dry shampoo on in-between days. I love Lush’s No Drought, which lasts FOREVER because it’s a powder, not an aerosol can.

Joanna says that: “Conditioning treatments are a must when you have highlights, especially in the summer when your hair is exposed to more sun, chlorine, and saltwater. I tell clients that it is important for them to hydrate their hair with a hair mask like Moroccanoil’s Intense Hydrating Mask once a week, especially in the summer months.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking to get Blake Lively’s highlights? Do you love her blonde hair color?

