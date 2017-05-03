Bella Hadid ‘Crushed’ After Seeing Selena Gomez & The Weeknd ‘Heavy PDA’ At Met Ball

REX/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid may have gone stag to the Met Gala on May 1, but she was still set to have a great time — until she saw her ex The Weeknd and his new girlfriend Selena Gomez that is. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bella was devastated watching their PDA all night.

“Bella [Hadid] is crushed after having to see Selena [Gomez] look so in love with Abel [Tesfaye] at the Met Ball,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of how the 20-year-old model felt seeing her ex Abel, aka The Weeknd, with his lady love at the big soiree.

“Selena and Abel really looked like a stunning couple at the ball and it hurt Bella‘s heart to see her ex, in person, look so happy with his gorgeous new girlfriend,” the source continued. “Bella wants to move on from Abel and wishes the best for him, but it was hard for her to see all of the heavy PDA right in front of her face at the Met Ball.”

To be fair to Bella, The Weeknd, 27, and Selena, 24, were really mushy all night long. They were seen kissing and cuddling on the steps of the museum and Selena even whispered “I love you” to her beau right by Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, 53, and her brother, Anwar Hadid, 17.

So we really commend Bella for keeping her cool while her ex enjoyed snuggling up to the “Hands To Myself” singer. We know we wouldn’t want to be in such close proximity to our ex, especially if he was all over his new girlfriend!

Luckily, Bella has an amazing friend in Kendall Jenner, 21, who helped the model avoid awkward run ins with her ex all night.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella has a right to feel upset about The Weeknd and Selena’s PDA? Has it been long enough that she should be over him? Give us all your thoughts below!

