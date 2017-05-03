Barack Obama Proposed To Another Woman Before Michelle — Shocking New Claims

Well, we didn’t see this coming! A shocking new book claims that President Barack Obama proposed to a former flame long before he met his current wife, Michelle. Here’s what’s being said about Barack’s ‘other’ woman.

Barack Obama, 55, seems to have the perfect life with Michelle, 53, and their two daughters, Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15. But, according to author David Garrow, the 44th President of the United States’ life could have been very, very different if a woman named Sheila Miyoshi Jager had said “yes” when Barack proposed to her in the early 80’s, reports TMZ.

Barack allegedly met Sheila while working on community organizing in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois in the mid-80’s, David writes in his book, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama”. Sheila allegedly spoke with David about their relationship, telling the author that Barack always believed he would be President one day, and that he first proposed to her in 1986. According to the report, Sheila’s parents thought she was too young to marry, so she and the future POTUS continued dating. Barack allegedly asked Sheila to marry her again in 1988 before heading off to Harvard Law School, but once again she said no. He asked her twice!

As we all know, Barack met Michelle while he was in law school and they quickly fell in love. However, David claims that, according to Sheila, he still saw her occasionally in the early days of his relationship with Michelle. But, it was Michelle that Barack ended up with and, obviously, everything fell into place for the Chicago politician.

So, whatever happened to Sheila? She’s a professor at Oberlin College in Ohio where she teaches East Asian Studies. She’s also a published author, and according to the report her book, “Iraqi Security Forces and Lessons from Korea”, was one of the many on Osama Bin Laden’s bookshelf when Barack gave the order for Seal Team Six to kill him. Small world, huh?

