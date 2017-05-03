Angelina Jolie ‘Truly Touched’ By Brad Pitt’s ‘Courageous’ GQ Interview

REX/Shutterstock

We never expected this! After Angelina Jolie read Brad Pitt’s ‘GQ’ interview, during which he surprisingly owned up to his part in the failure of their marriage, she ‘felt relief.’ HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she was ‘truly touched’ by how ‘courageous’ he was. It reminded her of the man she once loved.

“Angelina [Jolie] was truly touched by Brad [Pitt]’s GQ interview. She was given an advanced copy out of respect and it reminded her of the Brad that she fell in love with years ago. She thought the interview was sincere, heartfelt and courageous. Angie felt relief that Brad owned up to much of his part in the failure of their marriage and she is proud that he is using the pain of their split as motivation to grow and change,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Not only did Brad tell GQ he was “boozing too much” before his divorce, but he said he hasn’t been a great dad to his children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

“Family first. People on their deathbeds don’t talk about what they obtained or were awarded. They talk about their loved ones or their regrets — that seems to be the menu,” Brad told the mag. “I say that as someone who’s let the work take me away. Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their hand held and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I’m not hearing. I want to be better at that.”

As far as his drinking is concerned, Brad said, “[I don’t] want to live that way anymore.” Instead of drugs and alcohol, Brad claims he’s now only drinking “cranberry juice and fizzy water.”

