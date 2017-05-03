Ajax Vs. Lyon Live Stream: Watch The Europa League Semi-Final Online

REX/Shutterstock

Who needs the Champions League? Ajax and Lyon will prove that the Europa League has some of the best soccer in Europe, as these two teams clash in the first leg of the semi-final on May 3. The game kicks off at 12:45 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Monaco may be clashing for the UEFA Champions League title, but that’s not the only major European soccer competition going on right now. There’s also the Europa League, and thought the competition is winding down, the action is heating up! Ajax, the powerful squad from the Netherlands, will roll out the welcome mat while showing some Dutch hospitality to Lyon, the powerful side from France. It’s going to be great so don’t miss a second.

Ajax are currently unbeaten at home in the Europa League, winning all six matches at the Amsterdam Arena. They’ll be looking to remain spotless when they clash with Les Gones in this match. The odds are definitely in the Dynamos favor, as Ajax has only lost twice throughout the entire Europa League competition, according to Fansided.

On the other end of the pitch, Lyon has become a goal-scoring machine during the knockout stages. Nabil Fekir and Alexandre Lacazette have been leading the charge, as they have steamrolled most of the competition. Lyon needed a little bit of luck to get past Besiktas, as they got through the quarterfinals after a nail-biting shootout. Ajax also came close to being eliminated from the competition in the quarterfinals. They were losing to FC Schalke, but shots from Nick Viergever and Amin Younes found the net in extra time.

Ajax will hit the field without Nick or Joel Veltman, who are both suspended for this match (according to SB Nation.) The squad, which is packed with talent, should be able to make up for the loss Lyon will be without Memphis Depay, as the former Manchester United player is cup-tied. Man U is still in the competition, as the Red Devils will clash Celta Vigo in the other semi-final. Could Lyon take on Man United in the final? How exciting would that be?!

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Lyon will roar or will the Dynamos dominate?

