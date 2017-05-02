Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid Solo At 2017 Met Gala & Fans Are Devastated

REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid was missing one important accessory at the 2017 Met Gala — her boyfriend, Zayn Malik! The singer skipped the event, and fans were totally distraught that the couple didn’t walk the carpet together.

Where the heck was Zayn Malik, 24, at this year’s Met Gala?! In 2016, the 24-year-old and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, 21, had everyone talking when they made their red carpet debut at the high-profile event, looking more in love and gorgeous than ever. Of course, fans were hoping for a repeat this time around, but were left totally disappointed when Gigi showed up solo.

“Gigi had one job…And that was to make sure Zayn was at the #metgala2017,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, “MetGala is not complete without ZIGI :(….seriously,” while a third wrote, “Gigi is alone at #metgala, meh it’s gonna kill me #zayn.”

The couple has not commented on Zayn’s reasoning for not showing up to the Ball, but it could have something to do with his recent foot injury. Just one day before the Met Gala, he was photographed arriving to Gigi’s NYC apartment in a wheelchair, with his left foot wrapped up in a cast! We wouldn’t blame him for not wanting to walk the red carpet in a wheelchair…

Of course, the supermodel still looked totally fierce and fabulous at the May 1 event, even though she had to pose solo. Gigi wore an asymmetrical Tommy Hilfiger gown, which allowed her to flaunt a full leg, which she covered in black fishnets, on one side, and a glamorous train on the other. The Gala wasn’t the same without Zigi…but we just hope Zayn’s okay!

HollywoodLifers, why do you think Zayn skipped the Met Gala? Were you upset to see Gigi walking alone?

