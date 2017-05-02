X-Pac Arrested: WWE Legend Sean Waltman Busted On Drug Charges At LAX

Rex/Shutterstock

It looks like Sean Waltman’s not kicking out of this one, as the wrestler known as X-Pac was arrested in Los Angeles! The former WWE Superstar was busted after allegedly trying to carry meth and marijuana onto an airplane. Yikes.

X-Pac used to famously say “Your ass is grass and I’m gonna smoke ya.” Perhaps Sean Waltman, 44, should have left that gimmick at home, because he was arrested over the April 28-30 weekend at LAX, according to TMZ. The wrestler, who first gained fame as the 1-2-3 Kid, was flying out to a wrestling event in the United Kingdom when he was stopped by U.S. customs officials.

The authorities reportedly found that Sean was carrying the alleged drugs and arrested him on the spot. Sean was transported to a nearby jail where he was reportedly booked for a possession of a controlled substance. On top of that, the authorities noticed that Sean had an outstanding warrant stemming from a prior DUI arrest.

Update: TMZ Sports further reports that Sean allegedly had “3 Cannabis chocolate bars, 2 THC liquid cigarettes, 38 meth/Amphetamine capsules.” Officials tell TMZ that they believe X-Pac was allegedly planning to sell it overseas, but the former WWE star denies this. X-Pac tells TMZ Sports that the pills were not meth, but medicine to treat a yeast infection “I know the truth will come out,” X-Pac told TMZ Sports on the set of his show, “X-Pac 1,2,360,” on AfterBuzz TV. “In the meantime, oh what a mess man.”

X-Pac’s bail was set at $35,000 and he has since been released. Sean’s rep tells TMZ that he’s “fine,” which is good news. Sean has struggled with substance abuse in the past, as TMZ reports the 4-time WWE Tag Team Champion has been arrested on drug possession on multiple occasions. Sean, in a 2013 interview with Steve Austin, said that his drinking got so bad that after a fight with his then-girlfriend Alicia Webb, he took a 40 Valium Pills with Bacardi rum, wrote a suicide note and allegedly attempted to hang himself.

Sean tweeted about the situation on May 2, per Cageside Seats. “I’ve had a crazy weekend. I’ll get into it on the show [his podcast, X-Pac 12360] on Wednesday. Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse.” Sean also appeared on The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro, where he denied he was sober. “Well besides cannabis,” he said. “That’s all I use.”

Sean was also a prior relationship with the late Chyna (Joan Marie Lauer, who passed away on April 20, 2016 after a longtime struggle with drugs and alcohol.) Here’s hoping that there’s more to this story and that Sean’s really doing “fine” after this arrest.

