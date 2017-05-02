Sarah Jessica Parker: The Reason She Shockingly Skipped The Met Gala Revealed

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Met Gala was filled with A-list stars on May 1! But, there was one celeb noticeably missing — SJP! The fashion icon skipped the Met for the first time in 7 years and fans freaked out! Here’s why…

Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, decided to “skip [the Met Gala] to stay and work on her HBO series, Divorce,” according to a PEOPLE, May 2. While we were glad she was dedicated to her work, we’re quite bummed that we didn’t see SJP’s outspoken fashion!

When we didn’t see an exotic head piece, a dress train with her name on it, or her pal, Andy Cohen, 48, we had a feeling SJP was going to be a no-show. We have to say, the May 1 event was not the same without the actress. And, the 2017 gala was actually the first ball that SJP missed since 2010!

Sarah has always been vocal about her love for the Met. Throughout the years, it was obvious that she had put so much time and effort into her wild looks. At the the 2016 event, she even fired back at an Instagram user who said that she didn’t comply with the theme [which was Manus x Machina]. SJP walked the 2016 red carpet in a Hamilton-inspired capri suit with gold buttons and exaggerated sleeves.

However, a user by the name of Ivy Marshall Online said that the actress didn’t “get the memo.” Well, SJP wasn’t going to let the blogger get away with the harsh criticism. So, she replied to the post with a lengthy, boss-like message.

“Got the memo. Always welcome thoughts but I’m a stickler for the theme and pay close attention to what it means. Every year with great consideration, research and conviction,” she began. “The understanding of man and machine, how they intersect, when and why is what we considered. Perhaps you weren’t aware of the technology used in the details and embellishments of the design. Or perhaps you simply didn’t like what I wore which is completely fine but you can’t accuse me of not paying close attention and adhering to the theme. With respect and warmest regards, sj.” Preach, girl!

If you were upset about SJP’s absence at the 2017 Met Gala, then check out these reactions from upset fans:

If there's a #MetGala and Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't show, did it really happen? — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) May 2, 2017

Me realizing the Met Queen, Sarah Jessica Parker, didn't show up to the #MetGala #isFashionDead pic.twitter.com/lUW1XXVn6d — Lindsi Fulk (@lindsi_leigh) May 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think SJP would’ve worn at the 2017 Met Gala?!

