Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream Game 2 Of NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals roll on between the Boston Celtic and the Washington Wizards. We’ve got your way to watch game two via live stream when the action tips off at 8pm EST on May 2.

The Boston Celtics managed the mother of all comebacks in game one against Washington after the Wizards went 16-0 to start the game and carried a double digit lead into the second quarter. The home team wasn’t about to let their fans inside TD Garden down as they came storming back for a 123-111 win in their series opener, thanks to Isaiah Thomas‘ 33 points. The powerful duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal managed to put up for 47 points for the Wizards, and they’re going to need that energy once again if they hope to get one over on the top seeded Celtics.

The guys in green hope to surge to a 2-0 lead before the series heads to Washington and they’re on fire after going on the attack against the Chicago Bulls in the first round. Despite going 0-2 in the series, they were helped by Rajon Rondo‘s season ending thumb injury which put a stop to the Bulls’ momentum and allowed the Celtics to go on a four game tear to take the series.

Isaiah managed an epic game despite losing a tooth in middle of the second quarter of game one. He was trying to block a pass intended for Wizards forward Otto Porter when he got hit in the face and his tooth flew out of his mouth and onto the floor. He was such a trooper that after meeting with the squad’s medical team, he came back to the paint with 8:10 remaining in the second quarter.

“It just bothers me to talk,” he said, at a post-game news conference. “My tongue goes right through my tooth. I’ve never had dental problems, so this is new. I’ve always had teammates that I’ve always clowned them about the tooth being out, and now I’m one of them. So hopefully we can replace it as soon as possible.” Hey, the guy loses a tooth at the start of the game and ends up putting up the team’s best number of the night…that’s a CHAMP!

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Celtics or the Wizards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.