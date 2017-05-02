Chris Soules Accused Of Drinking Before Fatal Crash? — Shocking New Evidence

Courtesy of Buchanan County Correctional Facility

Things are not looking good for Chris Soules right about now. Prosecutors claim that Chris allegedly purchased alcohol before the fatal crash that resulted in the death of an Iowa man. The reality star reportedly had ‘open alcoholic beverages’ in and around his vehicle. Get the details.

Chris Soules, 35, reportedly bought booze before his fatal car accident on April 24, according to Iowa prosectors. There is a possibility that the reality star was even drinking when he crashed his vehicle into a tractor, as reported by TMZ. Wow.

The site claimed to have obtained new court docs, which revealed that Chris attempted to avoid explaining multiple, key details about the crash. According to the docs, he allegedly dodged “an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle, that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.”

An eye witness reportedly saw Chris purchase alcoholic beverages just before he hit the tractor from the back, which killed the driver, Kenneth Mosher. It is reportedly unclear if prosecutors obtained video surveillance of Chris’ alleged purchase.

If Chris had consumed alcohol before or during the crash, police will most likely never be able to determine his “level of intoxication.” This is due to him fleeing the scene, according to the Buchanan County Attorney [via TMZ].

The reported new evidence was in response to Chris’ request to dismiss the felony charge from the April 24 accident. His lawyers put in the request to dismiss the charge on Monday, May 1. The Bachelor contestant was reportedly arrested and charged with leaving the car crash scene, which resulted in the felony [mentioned above].

As we previously reported, Chris called 911 from the scene of the car accident on April 24. However, he reportedly left, once EMTs arrived. Since he made the call and attempted to help the medics by checking Kenneth’s pulse, his lawyers felt as though he did everything that was required of him, by law. That’s when his lawyers attempted to get the felony charge removed. Chris’ legal team reportedly stated that drivers aren’t required to stay at the scene of an accident.

Chris’ preliminary court hearing is scheduled for May 2. During the meeting, his legal team and Iowa prosecutors will present evidence to a judge, who will then decide whether the case should move to trial or not. Chris is admittedly “overwhelmed” by the awful tragedy. Friends of his also reportedly claimed that he was not drinking at the time of the crash.

This story is still developing…

