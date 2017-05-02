Tyga & Blac Chyna Getting Back Together? Why Kylie Feels It Would Be A ‘Betrayal’

Hmm. Now that they are both on the market, could Tyga and Blac Chyna find their way back into each other’s arms? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Kylie Jenner would feel if her ex went back to his OG baby mama.

Kylie Jenner, 19, has moved on from Tyga, 27, with Travis Scott, 25, but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to let him do the same. With both Tyga and his ex, Blac Chyna, 28, back on the market and bonding over their son, King Cairo, 4, the idea of them getting back together doesn’t seem so far fetched. However, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kylie would NOT be okay with the exes reuniting — even if were for their son’s sake.

“Kylie and Tyga love doing this tit-for-tat thing with each other. It’s their thing. They like to make each other jealous. She’s doing her thing with Travis and having the time of her life, but she’d feel ultimately betrayed by Tyga and Chyna if they were to get back together,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie and her entire family, including Rob, have let Tyga and Chyna into their world with pretty much open arms. Kris has bent over backwards and went out of her way to make both Chyna and Tyga’s careers better.”

As for her relationship with Tyga’s son, the source added: “Kylie absolutely adores King and would do anything for her little munchkin. And Chyna, Kylie considers her a big sister. They’ve formed a tight bond over the years and through King.” But, that doesn’t mean Kylie would be cool with King’s parents falling back into love now that she’s out of the picture.

“For Tyga and Chyna to get back together would be the ultimate and shadiest betrayal to Kylie and she’d never forgive Tyga or Chyna for it,” the source continued. “Yeah, she knows they have a child together. But Kylie’s 19. She thinks the world revolves around her. For Chyna to get back with Tyga would be like one of her sisters going behind her and dating her ex. And That’s a no no!”

