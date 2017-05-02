Click to Skip Ad
Tony Nominations 2017: See The Full List Of Nominees

Tue, May 2, 2017 8:37am EDT by Avery Thompson Add first Comment
The biggest night in Broadway is upon us! The 2017 Tony nominations were announced on May 2. Take a look at the full list of nominees to see if your favorite star scored a nod!

Leading Actress in a Musical
Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!
Christine Ebersole, War Paint
Patti Lupone, War Paint
Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Leading Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Falsettos
Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical
David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!
Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Leading Actress in a Play
Cate Blanchett, The Present
Jennifer Ehle, Oslo
Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie
Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s Little Foxes
Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Leading Actor in a Play
Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation
Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Denis Arndt, Heisenberg
Kevin Kline, Present Laughter
Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson’s Jitney
Present Laughter
Lillian Hellman’s Little Foxes
Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival of a Musical
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Falsettos

Best Play
A Doll’s House, Part 2
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat

Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Book of a Musical
David Hein & Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day The Musical

Best Choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand
Peter Darling & Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical
Kelly Devine, Come From Away
Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Original Score
David Hein & Irene Sankoff, Come From Away
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical
Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Orchestrations
Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand
Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812
Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!
Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Scenic Design of a Musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical
David Korins, War Paint
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

The 2017 Tony Awards will air on June 11 at 8 p.m. in New York City. House of Cards star and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, 57, will be hosting this year’s Tonys.

