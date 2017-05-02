Tony Nominations 2017: See The Full List Of Nominees

The biggest night in Broadway is upon us! The 2017 Tony nominations were announced on May 2. Take a look at the full list of nominees to see if your favorite star scored a nod!

Leading Actress in a Musical

Denee Benton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Patti Lupone, War Paint

Eva Noblezada, Miss Saigon

Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Josh Groban, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day: The Musical

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Ben Platt, Dear Evan Hansen

Leading Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett, The Present

Jennifer Ehle, Oslo

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Laura Linney, Lillian Hellman’s Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Leading Actor in a Play

Corey Hawkins, Six Degrees of Separation

Chris Cooper, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Denis Arndt, Heisenberg

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

Jefferson Mays, Oslo

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson’s Jitney

Present Laughter

Lillian Hellman’s Little Foxes

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival of a Musical

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Falsettos

Best Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Best Book of a Musical

David Hein & Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day The Musical

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Peter Darling & Ellen Kane, Groundhog Day The Musical

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical

Sam Pinkleton, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Original Score

David Hein & Irene Sankoff, Come From Away

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day: The Musical

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Dave Malloy, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Alex Lacamoire, Dear Evan Hansen

Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson’s Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson’s Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson’s Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

The 2017 Tony Awards will air on June 11 at 8 p.m. in New York City. House of Cards star and Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, 57, will be hosting this year’s Tonys.

