Tony Awards Nominations Live Stream: Watch The Announcement Of 2017 Nominees

Courtesy of Tonys

And a one, two, three, four! The Tony Awards are back and first things first — we have to find out the nominees! Check out the May 2 nominations live stream to see who will be vying for this year’s statues.

We don’t know if you know this, but in the world of theater, the Tony Awards are kind of a big deal. Okay, that’s a lie. They are the be all, end all of Broadway actors’, producers’ and directors’ lives. Oh ya, and everyone at home who loves a good show tune is sure to enjoy the award show too!

This year’s Tony Awards isn’t until June 11, but we are already getting excited because the nominees are being announced today, May 2! Fans are biting their finger nails and standing on pins and needles waiting to see if their fave stars and productions will get a nod and have a chance to win Tony gold this year!

We really hope this year’s show is just as amazing, if not more so, than the 70th Tony Awards that took place last year. After all, it will be hard to top a show in which Hamilton took home Best Musical, Leslie Odom Jr. took home Best Lead Actor in a musical, for Hamilton, and Lin Manuel-Miranda gave the speech of a lifetime when he won Best Book of a Musical for Hamilton. Oh, did we mention there were a lot of references to Hamilton?

Let’s see who is the star of the show this year when the Tony Awards are broadcast live on June 11 on CBS at 8/7 c p.m.

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to see win a Tony this year? Give us all your thoughts below!

