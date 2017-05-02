Tom Cruise Passionately Kisses Vanessa Kirby On Set Of ‘Mission Impossible 6’

FameFlyNet

Ooh la la! We’re so used to seeing Tom Cruise the action hero and now we’re getting to see Tom Cruise the ladies man. We’ve got the pics where he’s passionately making out with Vanessa Kirby on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6.’

Mission accomplished! Tom Cruise is so famous for doing death-defying stunts on the big screen that it’s nice to see him be a sexy ladies man once again. The 54-year-old still has his youthful good looks and was spotted in getting hot and heavy with MI-6 co-star Vanessa Kirby on the film’s Paris set on May 2. The 29-year-old blonde seemed to be so charmed by the handsome star, who looked dapper in a crisp blue suit. The Crown actress was equally glamorous in a white satin blouse, elegant white overcoat and tan suede boots. It’s nice to see Tom’s Ethan Hunt character so cleaned up and suave.

When filming of Mission: Impossible 6 got underway in late March, there were reports flying that Tom and Vanessa’s off-screen chemistry was just as hot and that he was falling for the beautiful Brit. He hasn’t been publicly linked to any woman since his split with Katie Holmes, 38, nearly five years ago. In between takes from their passionate make out sessions the pair were seen getting flirty, giggling and staring into each other’s eyes.

InTouch Weekly reported on Mar. 22 that Tom had seen her work as Princess Margaret on the Netflix series and demanded she get a part in his new film. “Tom flipped for her work. He told the other MI producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role in the franchise’s sixth installment.” Their source added that two had “instant chemistry” and she landed the role almost immediately as,“He’s blown away by her endless charm and energy.” From the looks of these pics, he’s still totally infatuated with Vanessa!

