‘The Voice’ Recap: Top 10 Revealed After 1 More Artist Is Eliminated

Courtesy of NBC

May 2 marked another elimination on season 12 of ‘The Voice,’ and with [SPOILER] sent home, only ten singers remain! Catch up with everything that went down during the episode with our recap right here.

The first singers to be called safe are Lauren Duski, from Blake Shelton’s team and Jesse Larson, from Adam Levine’s team. Before getting to more results, Alicia Keys takes the stage with her team to sing “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman,” and it’s, obviously, a stunning performance!

Alicia’s artist Chris Blue and Gwen Stefani’s singer Brennley Brown are also revealed to be safe, and then, Gwen joins her remaining team members to perform Coldplay’s “Fix You.” Absolutely breathtaking!

The next contestants announced to be moving onto the top 10 are Aliyah Moulden from Team Blake and Lilli Passero from Team Adam, which means just five are left waiting to learn their fate. Before finding out who will have to sing for the Instant Save, we’re treated to a performance from season 10 winner Alisan Porter, who gives an incredible rendition of her new single, “Deep Water.”

Vanessa Ferguson (Team Alicia), Hunter Plake (Team Gwen) and TSoul (Team Blake) are all called safe, which leaves Stephanie Rice (Team Alicia) and, once again, Mark Isaiah (Team Adam) in the bottom two. Now, they’ll each get a chance to perform for the Instant Save, where America votes for their favorite on Twitter in real-time.

Stephanie is up first, and she performs Julia Michaels’ “Issues,” which is right in her wheelhouse. Then, Mark, who narrowly avoided elimination last week, takes center stage with an impressive rendition of “Seven Years” by Lukas Graham. It’s in the voters’ hands now, and in the end, it’s Stephanie who’s sent home, keeping Mark around for another week.

The Top 10 artists will perform live once again for America’s votes on the May 8 episode, and one more will be eliminated. Of course, we’ll keep you updated here through it all!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the right person was eliminated on this episode of The Voice?

