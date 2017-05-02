Selena Gomez’s ‘Mama Is Happy’ After Seeing Cute PDA With The Weeknd At The Met Ball

Move over Kris Jenner, because there’s a new proud mama in town! Selena Gomez’s mother left the cutest comment on The Weeknd’s Instagram photo on May 1! She sent the couple some love and even commented on Selena’s health! See her sweet message!

Mandy Teefey was one “happy mama” after seeing how healthy her daughter, Selena Gomez, 24, looked at the 2017 Met Gala! Sel walked the red carpet with her man, The Weeknd, 27, on May 1, and their PDA was off the charts! And, Mandy obviously approved. See her amazing message, below!

“Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love. Mama is happy XO,” Mandy wrote on The Weeknd’s Instagram photo. Selena and her mother are super close, so Mandy’s adorable comment was definitely expected. Mandy’s even credited Selena’s newfound “glow” to her brief break from Hollywood. Sel took some time away to focus on her health in Oct. 2016 after complications from lupus.

Not only are the mother-daughter duo tighter than ever, but they actually work together too. In case you didn’t know, both Sel and Mandy are executive producers on their Netflix, hit show, 13 Reasons Why.

But, last night wasn’t about work for Selena. The singer/actress and her man walked their first red carpet together at the Met Gala in New York City. The pair — whose been dating since at least Jan. 2017 — weren’t shy when they displayed major PDA on the giant carpet!

Sel and The Weeknd held hands, shared sweet kisses and she even whispered, “I love you,” to him on the red carpet! Wow! While their night seemed picture perfect, the couple happened to come into close proximity with Bella Hadid‘s family. Uh-oh?! Get the scoop on that, right here!

