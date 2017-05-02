Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Does She Admit She Was A ‘Bad Girlfriend’ In New Song?

Splash News/ REX/Shutterstock

There are two sides to every story, and the one Selena Gomez is telling in her new song is not a pretty one. In the singer’s new track she lays out how she may have been a ‘bad girlfriend’ to one of her exes. Was it Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez, 24, wrote a new track with CHARLI XCX, that has us playing a serious guessing game. The new song is called “Bad Girlfriend” and it is loaded with lyrics that suggest the lovely Selena may have treated one of her exes poorly. Gasp!

“I know I’m not there for you or there when you call. I’m a bad girlfriend/I’m a bad girlfriend,” Selena sings. Ouch. Yeah that doesn’t sound like a great partner.

But the song is apparently meant to be ironic and shows how the woman is actually taking the blame for a relationship that her beau is ruining.

“It’s all about a boyfriend the girl is no longer really into and has finally gotten wise to,” a source told The Sun. “It’s tongue-in-cheek and Selena and Charli knew exactly who they were writing about.” Who?? We NEED to know.

After all, it could obviously be based on Selena’s infamous relationship with Justin Bieber, 23. But Selena has also had serious relationships with Nick Jonas, 24, and Zedd, 27, so it’s not entirely cut and dry who the singer is reference with the ironic lyrics.

“She sings about how a good girlfriend would just carry on and let their boyfriend walk all over them, with their cheating and whatnot, but she’s changed her ways,” the source added. Well then, it’s definitely about someone Selena felt actually wronged her.

“It will undoubtedly be tweaked but they were really happy with how the songwriting session went and were loving slating their exes.” Yikes! We can’t wait to hear this epic diss track and figure out who the ex is Selena is singing about!

For now we’re really happy to see that she’s definitely being a good girlfriend to her new beau The Weeknd, 27.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena’s new song? Do you think she’s singing about Justin? Give us all your thoughts below!

