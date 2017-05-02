Russell Westbrook Sweetly Nuzzles Wife Nina’s Neck In Major Baby Bump Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Aw! Looks like Russell Westbrook cannot WAIT to become a dad. Cuddling his pregnant wife Nina, the NBA star showed off his sweet side on Instagram as the adorable couple got their PDA on! Meanwhile, Nina’s bump looked bigger than ever as she’s due later this month!

Russell Westbrook, 28, is about to become a father, and he clearly cannot wait! With his baby son due any day now, the NBA player and his wife Nina Earl Westbrook, 28, shared a super precious pic of themselves enjoying these last few moments before baby arrives. And seriously, these two could not be any cuter!

Bumpin! A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Apr 6, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

“Shining, shining, shining, shining, yeahhhhhh! 🎶,” Nina captioned the sweet Instagram photo, which she posted on May 1. In the pic, Nina can be seen holding the camera up as she smiles with her hand placed on her massive baby bump. Russell poses behind her kissing her neck. SO adorable!

Nina and Russell announced they were expecting their first child together just two months ago, and already the little one is set to arrive any minute now. A few weeks after their Mar. 1 reveal, Nina took to Instagram to tell her followers that she and her man were going to be welcoming a baby BOY! Sharing intimate photos from her fun-filled baby shower, Nina showed off her budding bump while posing with family and friends.

Reports stating Nina was pregnant first started circulating in January after Russell posted birthday pics of his wife sporting what seemed to be a baby bump. Turns out, it was! Since, Nina has been super open about sharing her pregnancy journey on social media. And now the two will officially become a family of three super soon. Congrats again, you two!

