Rita Ora & Diplo Dating? The Met Gala PDA That Has Fans Convinced They’re A Couple

Splash News

Well, what do we have here?! Rita Ora and Diplo were spotted holding hands after the 2017 Met Ball on May 1! The couple partied the night away and you have to see the steamy PDA pics!

We see you Rita Ora, 26, and Diplo, 38! The pair walked hand-in-hand out of 1OAK in New York City after the Met Ball on May 1. After they hopped into the same car, the singer and producer hit up the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel together! So, is it safe to say, new couple alert?!

The duo jetted out of Rihanna‘s 1OAK bash pretty quickly, and there may be a few good reasons why. Diplo’s ex, Katy Perry, 32, AND his rumored-ex, Kate Hudson, 38, were both inside the club, according to reports. Now, that situation could have made anyone feel awkward. Rita’s rumored ex, Lewis Hamilton, 32, was also said to have been inside RiRi’s after-party.

This was the first time Rita and Diplo have displayed any kind of public PDA, so we’re wondering if the couple casually hooked up or it was something more. Then again, Diplo seems to have a thing for blondes, and Met Ball after-parties…

Diplo’s “ex,” Kate is a stunning blonde, and Katy is a recent light-haired beauty as well! And you have already peeped Rita’s long, blonde locks. Not to mention, Diplo and Kate were photographed dancing together at a 2016 Met Gala after-party, and they even left the bash together. He had been spending time with Kate months before that, when they reportedly got cozy in Ibiza and Las Vegas!

The producer’s PDA with Rita also comes as a shock because he was just caught spending time with Kate in the beginning of 2017. The actress was reportedly spotted holding hands and getting flirty with Diplo at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after-party on Feb. 26. Then, there were multiple reports that claimed that the two were casually dating. So, it looks like Diplo may have some options!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think Diplo should date?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.