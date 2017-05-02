Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Semi-Final

Get ready for another Madrid derby, as the 2017 Champions League semi-finals will see two cross-town rivals – Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – face off! The first leg of the semi in on May 2, so tune in when it begins at 2:45 PM ET!

For soccer fans, seeing Real Madrid play Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League is what the sport is all about. For Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and his side, it’s about cementing Real as the most dominant squad in European soccer/football. For Atletico, this is a chance to finally get some vengeance on Los Blancos. This is the definition of a “can’t miss game” so be sure you watch every single moment after the teams hit the pitch at Bernabeu.

This semifinal could not get any more personal for Atletico. Real Madrid has eliminated Los Rojiblancos the Champions League in each of the last three seasons, according to beIN Sports. Two of those eliminations came in the final, with Real going over Atleti 2-1 in 2013 and winning via penalties in 2016.

“The shoot-out [in 2016] was the most stressful moment in my entire career,” Real Madrid’s Isco, 25, told Codere Apuestas, according to beIN Sports. “You have to be there to experience it. In the end, if it had still been level after the first five penalties, I would have taken one as well. The important thing is that my team-mates put them away and we were able to win the Undecima.”

Still, even Isco knows that the pain of that loss still stings Atleti, and the team will be out for revenge in this semi. “Atletico are a very difficult team and the two-legged matches make it even more difficult,” he added. “Hopefully the outcome will be the same as in previous years, but they will be really keen to beat us after the two Champions Leagues that we have won.”

“We’re not favorites. It’s 50-50, as it always is in the knockout stages,” Real’s manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, said ahead of the match, per ESPN FC. “We need to do everything well [in this match]. If we do, then we’ll see. We have to prove we are good enough. We will do everything in our power to win [this] game and we can’t think about the return leg yet.”

