New York Rangers Vs. Ottawa Senators Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

Rex/Shutterstock

The New York Rangers need to come alive in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators or they’ll inch closer to elimination! This May 2 game is going to be hot so tune at 7:00 PM ET to see what goes down.

Heading into Game 3, the Ottawa Senators have a commanding 2-0 lead over the New York Rangers. The series now leaves the Canadian Tire Centre in Canada to head down the New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The home ice should give the Rangers the edge they desperately need. If it doesn’t, well. The chase for the Stanley Cup may be over sooner than the Rangers think.

New York almost won Game 2, but victory slipped through their gloved hands thanks to a goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. New York and Ottawa were locked in double-overtime when the 24-year-old Ottawa native, having the game of his career, connected with a pass from Alex Burrows, 36. The goal cemented the game for the Senators, ending the hockey marathon. The most amazing thing? Jean-Gabriel probably didn’t even see the puck go into the net.

“I think I closed my eyes when I shot and thankfully it went in,” he said afterward, according to ESPN. “I was on a cloud and it’s a moment I’ll never forget.” Jean-Gabriel scored twice in the final 4 minutes to tie things up. His final shot gave the young man a career-high four goals in a single game.

He also became the first Senator to ever score four goals in a playoff game, and this is the second time in franchise history that the Senators have had a 2-0 lead in the playoffs.

Despite falling behind, the Rangers haven’t given up. “We played well enough to win this game, there’s no question about it so it’s really tough to lose this one,” Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist told ESPN. “Clearly they’ve gotten the bounces in the first two games. We’ve just got to go home and regroup. It’s a really tough loss being up a couple goals, especially late in the game.”

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers? Do you think the Rangers will mount a comeback? Or will the Senators sweep New York?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.