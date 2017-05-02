‘Pretty Little Liars’ Recap: A Wedding, A Funeral & One Epic Haleb Scare

Courtesy of Freeform

This week, it was Hanna’s turn to play A.D.’s game! On the May 2 episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ Hanna’s budding fashion career took a hit when she was accused of stealing a design. Plus, Caleb finally found out about the deadly game the girls have been playing, and it led to shocking consequences.

Sadly, it may not have been a good idea for Hanna to tell Caleb about A.D.’s game. After doing a thorough inspection of the board game, Caleb was sprayed with some sort of gas that landed him in the hospital. He couldn’t talk, breathe or think — but fortunately, he survived.

One person who didn’t survive, however, was Yvonne. At the start of the May 2 episode of Pretty Little Liars, she had woken up from her coma and managed to say a few words. Toby was super happy — so much so, in fact, that he and Yvonne got married right then and there in her hospital room. But later, when they were talking about where they’d honeymoon, she totally croaked. The bouquet she was holding fell to the floor and Toby fell into Spencer’s arms. (Boy, he moves fast.)

But anyway, let’s get back to Hanna. Her budding fashion career took a hit when a blog accused her of stealing a design. Hanna was sure Jenna was behind it, but Aria and Emily later discovered that Sydney may have had something to do with it. So they tracked her down and found out she was making a large monetary deposit for Jenna to get her vision fixed. And the money was coming from an “anonymous donor (A.D.)”.

We never found out who was behind the nasty blog post, but A.D. wanted Hanna to blow a meeting with investors as part of her turn in the game. However, once she discovered Caleb was in the hospital, she bailed on the meeting and lost out on winning another puzzle piece from A.D.’s game.

Aria was also still struggling with her Ezra situation — he was totally MIA this week, and Aria kept seeing Nicole on the news, so that didn’t help. But things got even worse when Aria returned home to Ezra’s apartment and found Nicole sitting alone in the dark. So what did Aria do? She grabbed a knife, of course! Okay, okay — she thought Nicole was an intruder, but still — you know Aria wishes she could get rid of Nicole once and for all. (Be gone, girl — Ezria forever!)

