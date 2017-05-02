Paris Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction — Flashes Spanx In Short Dress At Met Gala Party

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Whoops! After making her Met Gala debut on May 1, Paris Jackson headed to Rihanna’s after party — and accidentally flashed her Spanx while getting out of her car. Naturally, she handled it like a pro. See the pic here!

Paris Jackson went super casual for the after party! Following her super classy Met Gala look — a midi-dress designed by Raf Simons for Calvin Klein with a chest cut-out — the model changed into a casual, cotton red and white striped dress, a denim jacket and some converse sneakers!

While getting out of her car at the 1OAK nightclub, she proved that she’s just like all of us, flashing her Spanx for the paparazzi waiting while heading into Rihanna‘s after party.

We doubt Paris, 19, cares what anyone thinks! This has been a huge year for the model who just signed to IGM Models, with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, and Hailey Baldwin. She also landed the cover of May’s Vanity Fair issue, and was referred to as the next “It Girl.”

She also appeared to have an amazing time at the Met Gala, as she was spotted in Kylie Jenner‘s epic bathroom selfie, along side Kylie, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, A$AP Rocky, and even Brie Larson.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Paris’ look at the Met Gala or did you prefer her casual after-party mini-dress? Let us know!

