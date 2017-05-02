Obama Slams Trump For Trying To Slash Pre-Existing Condition Coverage

REX/Shutterstock

Barack Obama may not be president any more, but he’s still looking out for us. Obama totally dissed President Donald Trump on May 2 after Jimmy Kimmel revealed his newborn son needed open heart surgery to save his life, and slammed Trump for ruining health care.

When Jimmy Kimmel, 49, is crying, you know something isn’t funny. The late night host revealed on May 1 that his newborn baby boy had to have life-saving open heart surgery just days after his birth.

Jimmy’s story about his son, Billy, was so touching that the next day fans everywhere were talking about what Jimmy said about the importance of health care in this country and how President Donald Trump, 70, is trying to slash benefits for pre-existing conditions. One of those fans was former president Barack Obama, 55, who took to Twitter to support Jimmy and totally slam Trump.

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

“Well said, Jimmy,” Obama tweeted on May 2, along with a link to the video of the comedian telling the moving story and talking about the significance of affordable health care. “That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!”

Obviously, by supporting what the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host said when he told off Trump for ruining health care in this country, Obama was getting in a clever diss at the commander-in-chief. By slamming Trump, Obama is clearly showing the country he still cares about American citizens and wants to continue to fight for the same rights we had under his presidency.

