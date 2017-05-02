The Best Jewelry At The Met Gala: See All The Blinding Bling

REX/Shutterstock

Our fave celebs frosted themselves in hundreds of carats of diamonds and exquisite stones for the 2017 Met Gala, so we’ve rounded up all the statement bling — see who rocked the best jewelry at the Met Gala right here.

The Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1 was the place to be, as our fave celebs rocked the red carpet in one high-fashion frock after another — and it wasn’t just about the outfits! Their accessories were bigger and more sparkly than ever before, and we have amazing close-up shots of the best jewelry at the Met Gala. Find out who went all out and check out the amazing bling above.

Jennifer Lopez may have switched up her style, opting for a flowing Valentino cape and gown, but she still stayed true to her fierce fashion sense with over 150 carats worth of Harry Winston jewels — and her earrings were simply blinding. She opted for a vintage pair of diamond, three row hop earrings, set in platinum, that weighed in at 42.54 carats. The stunning vintage sparklers date back in 1963. Five rings and two bracelets polished off her look.

Behati Prinsloo Levine also stood out thanks to Harry Winston as she rocked over 180 carats of diamonds, including 31.58-carat diamond chandelier earrings set in platinum.

Rihanna made a major entrance as she followed the theme of the evening perfectly in her Comme Des Garcons flower dress — and you would think with such a structural look she would’ve skipped out on the accessories — but no, not RiRi! Instead, the star glammed up her look with exquisite jewelry. The songstress opted for pieces from her own high jewelry capsule collection, Rihanna Loves Chopard, as she sported two rings, stunning floral earrings, and a floral lace watch that was dripping in 31.76-carats of diamonds.

Karlie Kloss took her look to the next level with four diamond Forevermark rings — you couldn’t miss them!

While these stars totally stole the show with their major bling, they weren’t alone — check out all the best jewelry from the Met Gala above.

