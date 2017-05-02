SplashNews

The fun continued following the 2017 Met Gala at the after-parties! While some stars opted to call it a night after the bash, plenty more hit the party scene in NYC, and you can see all the pics here.

Kendall Jenner, 21, showed more skin than anyone on the Met Gala red carpet, but her after-party look was even sexier! The supermodel rocked a teeny tiny black skirt for a wild night at 1OAK in NYC, which she paired with a sequined bra and see-through yellow shirt. She was joined by bestie, Bella Hadid, 20, who wore a totally see-through black, mesh dress, covering up with nothing but a pair of high-waisted black panties and black tape over her nipples.

The other after-parties for the evening were held at The Standard Hotel and The Boom Boom Room, and there were tons of celebrities in attendance. Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, continued flaunting their romance at the Boom Boom Room, and while he stayed in his red carpet tux, she changed into a sequined minidress and over-sized coat — but her best accessory was that huge smile!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend also coupled up for the after-party, with the model switching up her intricate white Met Ball dress for a sexy black number. Click through the gallery above to see which other stars attended the Met Gala after-parties!

