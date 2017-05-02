Met Ball After Party Outfits: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner & More Pull A Frock Swap

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

The 2017 Met Gala was a huge success & all of our fave celebs arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous. While we loved all of their red carpet looks, it was their after-party outfits that stole the show. Who do you think had the best after-party outfit? VOTE.

The 2017 Met Ball was absolutely amazing and we saw so many gorgeous looks, we don’t even know where to begin. The theme of this year’s Costume Institute Gala was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1st and not many people stuck to the theme, but they still looked flawless. While we loved all of the red carpet looks from the evening, it was the after party outfits that we’re truly obsessed with. Who do you think looked the best at the Met Gala after parties? VOTE.

We have to start with Kendall Jenner, 21, because she looked so insanely sexy on the red carpet in a La Perla Haute Couture Collection gown designed by Creative Director, Julia Haart. The all-over crystal draped gown was completely sheer and showed off her entire naked body. She later ditched the dress for a sexy little black mini skirt with the side cutout in lace-up details. She paired her skirt with a sheer yellow windbreaker hoodie.

The hostess with the mostess, Rihanna, 29, held her own after party where she ditched her avant-garde Commes des Garcons dress for something a little more relaxed. She rocked a white silk robe worn as a dress with two snakeskin green belts cinching in her waist. The cuffs of her dress were completely covered in bright orange fur and she topped her look off with furry little turquoise heels and giant pink Chanel sunglasses.

Bella Hadid, 20, was the MVP of the evening as she arrived in a completely sheer, skin-tight Alexander Wang jumpsuit and then swapped the one-piece for a sheer black mini dress that was completely see-through, showing off her bod and covering her nipples with just two pieces of black tape.

Some of our other favorite after party looks came from the gorgeous Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Richie, and so many more stars. We can’t decide who was the best dressed at the Met Ball after parties, what do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.