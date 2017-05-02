Megyn Kelly Interviewing Putin In Russia — Will They Talk About Trump?

REX/Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly has shockingly landed a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin as one of her first assignments at NBC News, the network confirms. Megyn will be speaking to Putin at a conference IN Russia. We have the details, here!

As one of her first stories for NBC News, Megyn Kelly is taking part in an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the network said in a statement. Megyn, who officially started at NBC on May 1 after leaving Fox News, is moderating a session with Putin at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum from June 1 to June 3!

“The conversation will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security and the impact of rising military tensions,” NBC News said in a statement. “The exact time and date of the plenary session will be announced in the coming weeks.”

While this isn’t a one-on-one interview, it puts the motion in place for a future sit-down. Megyn’s massive interview comes after NBC News Chief Andy Lack traveled to Russia in March to set up the session. It was thought that the Putin interview would go to someone more senior at NBC News, like Matt Lauer, but Megyn’s in!

Will she dare turn the panel conversation’s topic over to US President Donald Trump, 70, at any point? The relationship between Trump and Putin has been one of the most dire concerns since he took office in January 2017, and while Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or Russian involvement in the general election, we haven’t heard what Putin has to say. Is Russia trying to interfere with US politics, and is he closer with the US president than he wants us to think? Hopefully, Megyn will get some answers!

Megyn isn’t the only person to score time with Putin. Filmmaker Oliver Stone has a four-hour documentary airing on Showtime on June 12 called The Putin Interviews, the cumulation of over a dozen sit-downs with the Russian president, most recently in February 2017. ” “It’s not a documentary as much as a question and answer session. Mr. Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and in so far as the United States has declared him an enemy — a great enemy — I think it’s very important we hear what he has to say,” Stone told the Sydney Morning Herald.

