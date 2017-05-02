Kylie Jenner Shocked At Joseline Hernandez’s Claims She Copies Her Style

REX/Shutterstock

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are known for their unique brand, but Joseline Hernandez thinks they are stealing it — from her! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY how Kylie Jenner feels about these fighting words!

“When Kylie [Jenner] heard what Joseline [Hernandez] said about being her ‘mama’, she was like ‘who?,'” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie does not follow her fashion styles because she doesn’t really know who she is. She thinks her comments are ridiculous and she knows Kim [Kardashian] would feel the exact same way.”

The 30-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star accused the famous sisters of stealing her look when she appeared on The Real on May 2. “She copies me,” Joseline said when she was asked about wearing the same boots as the 19-year-old lip kit mogul. “Kim K. copies me, all of them copy me.” Wow.

“Because you know why?,” Joseline added. “I’m gonna tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me. The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford $2,000 boots. Let me tell you something, when I’m in Puerto Rico and in Miami and I was growing up, I didn’t have that much money to wear $12,000 boots. I’m gonna make it work out.”

“I’m a fashionista,” Joseline said proudly. “I said it the other day, I don’t really never made the blogs, but all the girls that made the blogs they copy off my stuff. I mean really, all the girls follow me. All the rappers, singers, and all the Instagram girls… they all follow me. This is what they wanna be.”

Well, maybe the Kardashian girls don’t steal Joseline’s look, but Joseline DEFINITELY thinks she has a look worth stealing.

