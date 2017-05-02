Courtesy of Snapchat

Kim Kardashian didn’t have her husband Kanye West by her side for the 2017 Met Ball, but that’s okay! She had plenty of pals there and the selfie queen couldn’t help but share pics with her famous friends inside the big event.

No date, no problem! For the first time since they became a couple, Kim Kardashian, 37, attended the Met Gala solo as hubby Kanye West, 39, decided to sit out the 2017 event. She was still the Belle of the Ball as famous friends flocked to her side once the dinner got underway. While the event’s Chairwoman Anna Wintour frowns on guests taking pictures inside the big party, that wasn’t about to stop the social media queen, who shared plenty of Snapchat pics.

Kim cuddled up to her close pal, designer Olivier Rousteing, 31, who was also seated with Rihanna, 29. We’re so jealous that she got an up close and personal look at RiRi’s elaborate gown, which literally was the night’s theme of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between,” as it is part of the collection that is on display The Costume Institute’s spring 2017 exhibition.

In another Snapchat pic she’s seen hanging out with good friend La La Anthony, 37, and the ladies looked like they were having the time of their lives. Kim is giving the “peace” sign to the camera and La La doesn’t show any sign of heartbreak from her recent split with estranged hubby Carmelo, 32.

Of course she couldn’t resist showing off her gorgeous gown with one of her beautiful sisters, as she did a group shot alongside Kylie Jenner, 19, who attended with the woman who designed her dress Donatella Versace, 60. Bella Hadid even got in on the pic as the stunning 20-year-old model sizzled in her skin-tight catsuit. With so many friends at the event, Kim might want to think about going stag every year because it looked like she had a blast!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kim’s white Met Gala gown?

