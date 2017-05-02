Khloe Kardashian May Sue Ex-Stylist, Monica Rose — What Went Wrong

REX/Shutterstock

The plot thickens between the Kardashian family and former longtime stylist, Monica Rose, as a new report claims Khloe Kardashian may sue the celeb stylist. What happened between the family and Monica?

We were surprised to see that the Kardashian/Jenner women stopped working with longtime stylist Monica Rose, with Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian enlisting Marni Senofonte to help with their edgy new outfits and Kourtney Kardashian working with Dani Michelle — but as more of the story develops, it doesn’t seem like the split was merely over the desire to take their looks in a new direction.

A new Page Six report alleges that Khloe’s even considering legal action and wants to sue her former stylist — although the cause behind the dramatic exit is still mysterious. “The Kardashians/Jenners are upset because [Rose] was like family to them,” a source told the outlet.

Khloe was one of Monica’s biggest supporters, often crediting her for dressing her during a time when other stylists were reluctant to dress the star. “At my fattest, Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special,” she revealed in a 2016 Harper’s Bazaar interview. “She never told me, ‘Oh, they don’t have that in your size.’ Other people actually said, ‘I just can’t work with you’– because I was too big. That always hurt my feelings, of course.”

You don’t want to mess with the Kardashian/Jenner gals — and while it’s clear something obviously went down, Page Six reports that Monica is confident she did nothing wrong. Considering Monica also styles so many A-listers close to the Kardashian/Jenner gals, (like Chrissy Teigen and Kaia Gerber), this is bound to get messy for everyone involved. So far, close Jenner confidante, Gigi Hadid, has also stopped working with Monica.

Are you surprised to hear that the Kardashian/Jenner gals parted ways with Monica?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.