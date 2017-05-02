Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan Thompson Breakup Rumors — Sweet Message

Splash News

Khloe Kardashian just used the sweetest way ever to squash breakup rumors about her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson. We’ve got her gushing message of adoration, right here!

Tristan Thompson is hip deep in the NBA playoffs, so why on Earth would now be the time to break up with supportive girlfriend Khloe Kardashian? The 32-year-old reality star made sure to let the world know that they are still very much together and totally in love with a sweet message on May 1. She shared a Snapchat photo of him doing a post-game interview after the Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 116-105 in game one of their second round of the playoffs. Under it she wrote the message “Hi handsome!” Awww! So much for those nasty reports that they were “taking a break” because of the his post-season play.

“Tristan hasn’t ‘dumped’ Khloe, he’s just been really focused on his game right now — which she’s totally behind. She really supports him, and knows he’s got to go full-out while he can. He’s an athlete that’s just how it goes,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

K-money knows the drill as Tristan’s team is the defending NBA Champions and they want to bring another title back to Cleveland in 2017. The Cavs sputtered towards the end of their regular season and really needed to get it together for the playoffs. They’ve done just that, sweeping the Indiana Pacers in round one 4-0 and now they need to get past Toronto in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. If they go all the way to the finals, Tristan is going to be totally busy through June, but then after that he’ll be all Khloe’s for the rest of the summer.

The Good American jeans maven is aware of how demanding the life of an NBA star is after her years being married to Lamar Odom, 37. He made it to the playoffs as an L.A. Laker, so Khloe has seen first hand how much focus is required in the post season, where every single game counts. Khloe knows how happy another championship ring would make Tristan, and it could finally destroy the ridiculous “Kardashian curse” once and for all!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan will get engaged once the playoffs are over?

