Courtesy of Twitter

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky all but verbally confirmed their relationship at the 2017 Met Ball! The two were practically inseparable inside the bash…and her sisters even documented their sweet PDA.

A$AP Rocky, 28, couldn’t keep his hands off Kendall Jenner, 21, at the Met Gala! A behind-the-scenes shot from the Ball shows the pair standing close to one another, with his hands cupping her butt in a sweet moment of affection. It’s unclear if Kendall knew her sisters were just a few feet away, but Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36, proved they’re A-OK with the romance by snapping photos of Kendall’s PDA with the rapper, which Kim documented on her Snapchat story. They also cozied up in a group bathroom selfie, which was posted by Kylie. Then, after the Gala, Kendall and A$AP went to the after-party at 1OAK, and were photographed leaving together, too.

These two have been linked romantically on and off for months now, but she’s always also had other guys, like Jordan Clarkson or Harry Styles, around, too. Over the last few weeks, though, things seem to have gotten more serious between the 21-year-old and the rapper, and we’ve seen them spending more and more time together.

In fact, in the days leading up to the Met Gala, the pair spent time together in NYC, first on a shopping date, then with a group of friends at Travis Scott’s concert on April 30. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY heard that Kendall is absolutely crazy about A$AP, although it was reported in March that they still haven’t made things exclusive. It’s only a matter of time now, though…right!?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kendall and A$AP make a cute couple? What do you think of their Met Gala PDA?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.