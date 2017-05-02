Courtesy of Twitter

If you thought the outfit Katy Perry rocked on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet was crazy, then you’ll totally die when you see what she wore inside. Katy donned a dominatrix getup while putting on one heck of a performance of her best hits at the gala.

As co-chair of the 2017 Met Gala, Katy Perry, 32, clearly made it her mission to make a statement and kick off the party right with some totally unique outfits at the event on May 2. After arriving wearing an insanely intricate, layered red Maison Margiela Artisanal dress that she accessorized with a tulle veil and a headpiece that spelled the word “witness,” Katy did a costume change into what looked like a dominatrix outfit once she was inside the gala. Yeah.

The singer took the stage and wowed all of the ball’s attendees with performances of several of her hits, including “Dark Horse,” “Bon Appetit,” “Chained To The Rhythm” and “Teenage Dream.” The set was absolutely epic, and of course it didn’t hurt that she was rocking black vinyl boots and a matching body suit the whole time. We obviously cannot forget to keep fashion at the forefront of all things at the annual gala!

While Katy may not have necessarily been one of the BEST dressed at the event, she certainly looked like she was embracing this year’s theme –“Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between” — completely.

After all, going from a totally glamorous, over the top look to a wild, sexy look is totally a great way to show off two different styles and what exists “in between” them. Wow, super on point there!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Katy’s performance? More importantly, what did you think of her outfit? Give us all your thoughts below!

