Justin Bieber Dating Hailee Steinfeld After Secret Meet Up After MET Gala? — The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Are Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld dating?! A new report claims the pair were spotted out on a top secret meet up after the MET Gala — but HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE on what’s really going on.

Does Justin Bieber, 23, have a new love interest in his life? The singer allegedly met up with Pitch Perfect star, Hailee Steinfeld, 20, after she left the MET Gala on Monday, May 1, and now TMZ is reporting they are an item. However, a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there is nothing romantic happening between Justin and Hailee.

Hailee “has shown no interest in a romantic relationship with him,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “Hailee is committed to her longtime boyfriend, Cameron Smoller.” Phew! While we’re bummed to hear that Justin isn’t in a new romance, we’re happy to hear that Hailee and Cameron are still going strong. They could not be a cuter couple!

As for Hailee and Justin, it seems the two are just friends, and a fan photo does appear to show them hanging out after she left the MET. Though it’s cool to see them hanging out, you can clearly see there is no affection between the two and they are just chatting one-on-one. Maybe they’re working on music together? Hmm!

OMFG KFJSKFJKADJ I LOVE THEM LGKSKFJSKDJ WE NEED A COLLAB KFKSKRJWJDJ I WAS WAITING FOR THIS REUNITE SINCE HE PRESENTING AN AWARD WITH HER IN 2011 KFKAKFJSKDJS A post shared by hailey and justin vids🎥. (@jaileygoals) on May 2, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Justin and Hailee hanging out after the MET Gala? Are you bummed to hear they aren’t dating, or happy to hear she’s still with Cameron? Comment below, let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.