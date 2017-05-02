Courtesy of Instagram

Oh, snap! Joseline Hernandez came for Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner while co-hosting ‘The Real’, accusing them of ripping off her style over the years. You HAVE to see this!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, has had it with the Kardashians ripping her off. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star went off when asked about wearing the same boots as 19-year-old Kylie Jenner. “She copies me. Kim K. copies me, all of them copy me,” Joseline said on The Real on Tuesday, May 2. Whoa!

“Because you know why? I’m gonna tell you where the real street style come from. The real street style come from the streets. The girls like me,” Joseline continued, really ripping into the KarJenner sisters. “The girls that don’t have that much money to be able to afford $2,000 boots. Let me tell you something, when I’m in Puerto Rico and in Miami and I was growing up, I didn’t have that much money to wear $12,000 boots. I’m gonna make it work out.”

She added, “I’m a fashionista. I said it the other day, I don’t really never made the blogs, but all the girls that made the blogs they copy off my stuff. I mean really, all the girls follow me. All the rappers, singers, and all the Instagram girls… they all follow me. This is what they wanna be.” Wow, tell ’em, Joseline!

