Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Gives Birth To Baby #2: See The Adorable Newborn’s 1st Pic

Aw, Jimmy Kimmel is a proud new dad and he doesn’t care who knows it! Showing off his 4th kid — 2nd with wife Molly McNearney — the comedian couldn’t help gushing about his infant, and we totally don’t blame him! In fact, his baby had open heart surgery just three days after birth.

The newest addition to the Kimmel fam could not be any cuter! Jimmy Kimmel‘s, 49, wife, Molly McNearney, 39, gave birth on April 21, and the star shared the newborn’s adorableness with the world on May 1 via a YouTube video, during which he revealed his baby boy had open heart surgery just three days after birth. Thankfully, William “Billy” Kimmel is doing just fine now, and he is one precious kid! It’s easy to see why Jimmy was so psyched to show off his little one. Watch the video below!

In addition to this little cutie, Jimmy and Molly are also proud parents to daughter Jane Kimmel, 2, while Jimmy shares two kids with ex-wife Gina Kimmel, 52, as well. He and Gina have Katie Kimmel, who’s in her 20s, and Kevin Kimmel, 23. Jimmy and Molly announced they were expecting their second child together in December with Jimmy revealing the exciting news on his talkshow Jimmy Kimmel Live!

And while the comedian clearly loves fatherhood, he’s not one to pass up a good bit. In fact, just last year in May, Jimmy shared on his show how baby Jane ruined Mother’s Day — and made him and Molly wish they had no kids at all! But of course it was all a joke. “It turns out the only bad thing about Mother’s Day is having children,” Jimmy told his audience as a picture of his wife consoling their baby girl flashed across the screen.

“Jane decided to celebrate Mother’s Day by making my wife wish she had no kids. [Jane] wouldn’t eat. She wouldn’t sit still. She had no crayons. They had no high chairs.” The funnyman continued, “Look at my wife’s face. She did not let us relax for one second.” And now the two will REALLY have their hands full with two little ones under the age of three! But with a face like that, a parent can’t stay mad for too long.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn't Jimmy's newest addition precious? Do you think the child looks more like Jimmy or Molly?

