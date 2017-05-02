Jennifer Lopez is never going to pass up an opportunity to dance! While Migos performed at the 2017 Met Gala on May 1, the singer broke out her best moves, and her man, Alex Rodriguez, was right by her side looking on. Watch here!

Alex Rodriguez, 41, is one lucky guy! The former baseball star attended the Met Ball with his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and he got a front row view of her dancing as Migos took the stage. Jen looked to be having the best time ever, and although A-Rod didn’t get out of his seat to join her, he couldn’t help but stare as she commanded the room.

The Met Gala was a big night for Jennifer and Alex, as it marked their first official red carpet as a couple. Ever since their relationship was confirmed earlier this year, the two have been inseparable, but they totally took things to the next level by dressing up for the big night out on May 1, and they looked absolutely stunning as a duo at the bash.

“He’s so supportive,” Jen recently gushed over A-Rod. “He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely.” These two have already been on vacations together and introduced their kids to each other, so it’s definitely serious. We’re here for it!

