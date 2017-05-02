Ivanka Trump Urges Women Not To Choose ‘Career Over Baby’: Consider ‘Biological Clock’

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump’s balanced career with motherhood since the birth of her 1st child 5 years ago. And now, the mother-of-3 has some advice for women desperate to start a fam but who still want success in the workplace — don’t forget your biological clock’s ticking! Is that too Harsh or is she being realistic?

In her upcoming book, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success, Ivanka Trump, 35, warns women to think about their “biological clocks” when considering putting their family dreams on hold in an effort to further their career. And while some women, like Ivanka herself, have managed to have both, the mother-of-three’s new book shares her advice for how it’s been possible for her, according to People magazine.

“It can take up to a year for a healthy woman to conceive naturally,” Ivanka, who shares daughter Arabella, 5, and sons Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 13 months, with husband Jared Kushner, 36, writes. She then advises women who “choose career over baby” to “be sure to consider your biological clock.” In that same section, Ivanka says, “If you choose to have a child or children early in your career, and later you decide to return to a traditional corporate setting, be prepared for the fact that you will be older than your peers at the same level.”

Ivanka is currently working in her father, Donal Trump‘s, presidential administration as assistant to the president, but before she took on that prestigious role, she ran the Trump Organization alongside her brothers. In addition to that work, she started her own personal brand and even became a fashion designer. In Women Who Work, Ivanka discusses her own role as working mom as she encourages other women who work to make thoughtful decisions when it comes to their family life.

“[Women who] choose both baby and career: some people will judge you and think you are less productive than they are because you have to race to get to your daughter’s dance recital by six or for a parent-teacher conference midday,” she writes. But while not everyone may agree with Ivanka’s words, earnings from her book are certainly going to a good cause!

In fact, last month, Ivanka revealed that she would skip a book tour for Women Who Work and instead donate proceeds from the project to charity. She announced in a statement, “In light of government ethics rules, I want to be clear that this book is a personal project. I wrote it at a different time in my life, from the perspective of an executive and an entrepreneur, and the manuscript was completed before the election last November.”

The busy mom added, “Out of an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of using my official role to promote the book, I will not publicize the book through a promotional tour or media appearances.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you agree with what Ivanka writes in her book? Should women consider their biological clocks when thinking about starting a family verse advancing their career?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.