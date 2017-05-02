REX/Shutterstock

Anyone else get whiplash from all of the adorable couples at the Met Gala on May 1? Most of the time, we didn’t know where to look first, but two couples commanded everyone’s attention: Selena Gomez & The Weeknd, and Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez. VOTE on your fave here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Ball in New York City on May 1, but they weren’t the only ones! Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, also turned heads on their maiden voyage. So which couple takes the prize? VOTE here!

Selena and Abel were undeniably sweet, sharing kisses and other PDA on the carpet. Selena even whispered to her BF, in front of everyone, that she loves him! Aww. JLo was also caught gazing lovingly into her star athlete’s eyes, clearly head over heels! So romantic.

After you make your decision, be sure to click through our gallery to see more pics of the hottest couples at the Met Gala! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, anyone?

HollywoodLifers, VOTE for your favorite couple — Selena and The Weeknd, or JLo and A-Rod — and defend your choice in the comments!

