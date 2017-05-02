Hillary Clinton Speaks Out Against Donald Trump: ‘I’m Part Of The Resistance’

Courtesy of CNN

Hillary Clinton is done with long walks in the woods and she’s full of fighting words for Donald Trump: stop tweeting at North Korea, cut the tax cuts & watch out – she’s part of the resistance now!

Hillary Clinton, 69, is ready to resist! The former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate spoke to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, 59, at the Women for Women International luncheon in Manhattan on May 2, and she made it crystal clear: the election may be over, but she’s not done fighting against Donald Trump, 70!

“I am now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance,” Clinton explained, looking rejuvenated and fired up during the luncheon. She also revealed that while she takes “absolute personal responsibility” for losing in Nov., she believes “if the election had been on October 27, I would be your president.” She said that’s because the James Comey investigation into her emails, misogyny from Trump’s supporters, and Russia’s Wikileaks all destroyed her campaign right at the end.

When Amanpour mentioned that Trump would likely tweet about that comment, Clinton clapped back “fine! Better than the interfering in foreign affairs. If he wants to tweet about me then I am happy to be the diversion because we have lot of things to worry about. He should worry less about the election and my winning the popular vote than doing some other things that would be important for the country.” Zing!

Clinton still has a lot of plans to continue resisting Trump. She said she’s going to “publicly request” that his administration “not end our efforts making women’s rights and opportunities,” like Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative, which he ended on May 1. On top of that, she thinks he needs to tread carefully regarding North Korea, and not treat it with such a flippant attitude. “I don’t believe that we alone are able to really put the pressure on this North Korean regime that needs to be placed,” she explained. “Now the North Koreans are always interested … in trying to get Americans to try to come to negotiate to elevate their status and their position and we should be very careful about giving that way.”

Clinton gave her inspirational speech in a room full of 1000 people – mostly women – including fellow fighter Meryl Streep and actress Sophie Turner, who was on the committee for Women for Women. The event also included many of her former aids and was to benefit female survivors of war around the world. We can’t wait to see what Clinton has in store now that she’s recovered from her loss and is ready to battle again.

