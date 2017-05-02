Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Another new Harry Styles song?! It’s Christmas. Yes, the former One Directioner dropped an epic track ahead of his solo album, and you can LISTEN to it right here! Do you like it more than ‘Sign of the Times?’

Harry Styles, 23, is already topping the charts with “Sign of the Times,” and with the debut of “Sweet Creature,” it’s clear that he’ll be dominating them all summer long. LISTEN to his new track below, which debuted today, May 2, on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe. LISTEN TO IT HERE!

The song definitely has an indie vibe, and the acoustic ballad showcases Harry’s gorgeous vocals and impressive range. With lyrics like, “When I’m out of road you’ll bring me home,” we’re swooning!

Harry had fans freaking on April 13 when he released the front and back cover art for his self-titled album. Our jaws dropped when we saw he’s soaking wet and shirtless on the cover! The back features him swimming in a pinkish pool of some sort, and we’re still scratching our heads at what it all means. He then performed “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York” on Saturday Night Live, absolutely slaying his first solo performance on the sketch comedy show. Can’t wait to see what’s next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry Styles’ new single? Tell us if you love it more than “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York!”

