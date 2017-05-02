Harry Styles Teasing Fans With Single Status: I’m ‘Available Always’ For You — See Steamy Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Swoon! As Harry Styles’ solo album release approaches, he’s reminding fans that his heart belongs to them. We’ve got his sexy message where the singer told us he’s ‘available always.’

While some of the guys from One Direction are happily involved in relationships, Harry Styles has made it clear that he’s single and on the prowl! The singer made his fans’ dreams come true in a steamy Instagram post on May 2 that showed the side of his face while he’s dripping wet. The 23-year-old made sure to get word out that he just dropped a new song, saying “Sweet Creature’ is available now. Album is available in ten days. I am available always.” And…we’re….DEAD!! Seriously, could Harry be any dreamier? He’s gorgeous, talented, and always knows how to make his fans feel so incredibly special.

Harry gave his fans a great big surprise earlier in the day when he dropped by Beats 1 with Zane Lowe and debuted “Sweet Creature,” and the song is so gorgeous! It features just Harry’s beautiful voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar with such moving lyrics like “Wherever I go, you bring me home. Sweet creature, sweet creature. When I run out of rope, you bring me home.” It is the complete opposite of his first single “Sign of the Times,” which was so sweeping and grand.

“Sweet Creature” is the fifth song on Harry’s self-titled debut, so it was a real treat that he decided to drop it ahead of the album’s May 12 release. When he says that he’s “always available” the 1D’er is’s making good on it by announcing a massive upcoming North American and European solo tour starting in Sept. He’s performing on TODAY’s Summer Concert Series on May 9, followed by a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden from May 15 to 18. We can’t get enough of Harry, and it’s so sweet how he adores his fans so much in return.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be buying Harry’s album as soon as it comes out?

