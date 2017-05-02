‘Once Upon A Time’: Emma Swan’s Wedding Dress Is Beyond Perfect — See Pic

Image Courtesy of ABC

Here comes the bride! ABC has just released a new photo of Emma Swan walking down the aisle in her wedding dress, and her bridal look is just too gorgeous. What do you think of her gown?

Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) is embracing her inner princess on her wedding day! The beloved character will be walking down the aisle — with her mom and dad at her side — to her love, Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue), in one beautiful wedding gown on the May 7 episode of Once Upon A Time.

The dress, as you can see in this photo, is giving off some major Grace Kelly vibes with the high collar and lace veil. Emma’s also wearing a gorgeous headpiece, which is the closet we’ll get to a crown with Emma.

Emma’s parents, Snow (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Charming (Josh Dallas), look so happy for their daughter. Snow is just beaming. Her daughter has finally found a true love just like she did with Charming. Excuse us while we grab tissues to dry our tears! Henry (Jared Gilmore) and Regina (Lana Parilla) are standing off in the crowd, and Henry is holding the storybook.

The Captain Swan wedding has been a long time coming. Hook and Emma encountered some serious obstacles this season, but their love always prevailed. The moment they say “I do” is going to be such an incredible moment.

Hook and Emma’s wedding will be taking place during the highly-anticipated musical episode. Yes, the cast will be singing! The fairytale wedding will air Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

