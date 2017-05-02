Disney Is Rebooting ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ — All The Details

REX/Shutterstock

YASSS!!! The show that launched the careers of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera is making a comeback. We’ve got all the details on Disney’s reboot of ‘The Mickey Mouse Club.’

Hey there, hi there, ho there! We could be getting our next generation of pop superstars in the making as Disney is rebooting their classic tween hit The Mickey Mouse Club. You don’t even need a TV to watch it because Club Mickey Mouse is going to air on Facebook. The new troupe of Mouseketeers hasn’t been picked yet, but the company will go in house and cast via Maker Studios, who helps select talent for a host of Disney programming.

By taking the show online, the company is going to be able to play with it and tweak the formula as they go along. “We’re not bound to one format. We’re not bound to one length,” Josh Mattison, vice president of digital ad sales for Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, told CNBC on May 2. “That’s the beauty. What makes sense for a consumer? How long would you spend looking at something?” Facebook is looking to get into branded content and Club Mickey Mouse is one of nine programs being created in their Facebook Anthology partnership with other media brands.

There have been three previous incarnations of the MMC, beginning way back in 1955 when the show was filmed in black and white. It was back again in 1977, but it’s 1989 reboot featured some of the greatest casting in history. The Mouseketeers included talented unknowns such as a young Britney Spears, 35, Justin Timberlake, 36, Ryan Gosling, 36, Keri Russell, 41, Christina Aguilera, 36 and JC Chasez, 40. What are the chances that all those players would go on to become mega-famous one day? We know Britney’s sons Preston, 11 and Jayden, 10, have inherited their mom’s amazing dancing skills so it would be so cute for them to follow in her footsteps on the show.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the new Club Mickey Mouse? Do you think they’ll find as great a cast as they did in 1989.

