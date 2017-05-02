Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Destiny’s Child Fans Are Living For This Pic Of Kelly & Michelle Without Beyonce

Tue, May 2, 2017 6:07pm EDT by Add first Comment
Destiny's Child
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
7 Photos

Awkward! Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams had a lovely Destiny’s Child reunion at the California African American Museum on April 29, when they gave fans an unexpected laugh after posing for a photo together. Keep reading to find out why!

Kelly Rowland, 36, and Michelle Williams, 36, looked breathtaking at the Wearable Art Gala over the weekend with stunning gowns, but all eyes were on something — or someone who wasn’t there. When the ladies posed for a photo and had their hands wrapped around each other’s waists, there was some extra space between them… as if they were making room for someone in the middle. Who may that be? BEYONCE, of course!

The awkward photo led to plenty of uproar on Twitter, including user @KgosiLesedi who wrote, “Muscle memory makes them leave space for Beyonce.”

Kelly Rowland — See Pics

A number of other fans felt the same way and found humor in the situation.

Beyonce was also in attendance at the event, although she didn’t make it in time for this particular photo. But at least her friends seemed to be willing to give her the space if she wanted it! Before this pic was taken, Destiny’s Child had a full-on reunion with all three ladies in November 2016, when they took part in the Mannequin Challenge.

HollywoodLifers, does the photo of Kelly and Michelle make you LOL too?! Let us know what you think in the comments below!

More Destiny's Child News:

Tracy Morgan Returns To 'SNL' As Beyonce's Baby & Slams Destiny's Child
Destiny's Child Have Epic Reunion To Do Hilarious Mannequin Challenge -- Watch
Destiny's Child Launches Instagram Account & Fans Go Wild Over Possible Reunion

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad