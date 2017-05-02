Demi Lovato Skipped The 2017 Met Gala & Cut Off All Her Hair Instead

Courtesy of Snapchat

Demi Lovato opted to skip the 2017 Met Gala & instead, she chopped off all of her hair! Demi debuted her super short new bob & we seriously love it. What do you guys think of her new haircut — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

We were so sad that Demi Lovato, 24, opted to skip the 2017 Met Gala in NYC on May 1st, but it looks like she had better things to do, like chop off all of her hair! Demi showed off a brand new haircut and it looks amazing on her, but we would’ve loved to seen it all done up at the Met Ball. What do you guys think of Demi’s now bob — do you like her better long or short? VOTE.

Just recently, Demi was spotted on the red carpet with long, voluminous curls, and now she chopped it all off into a super short bob. Bob hairstyles are all the rage and she would have fit right in if she had gone to the 2017 Met Gala, because everyone from Selena Gomez, 24, to Bella Hadid, 20, was sporting one. Demi flaunted her short new hair when she posted a pic with the caption, “Short hair don’t care,” and it’s really short> It barely grazes the back of her neck and it’s super choppy and cute. Plus, her makeup looked fabulous because it was done by her makeup artist, Jill Powell.

While we were disappointed that Demi didn’t attend the 2017 Met Gala, we’re not totally surprised, considering her and Nicki Minaj, 34, got into some major beef at last year’s Met Ball! Demi posted a pic of herself on the red carpet back in May 2016, and Nicki is in the background, giving her the dirtiest look. Demi captioned the photo, “This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met 😂😂😂#cool #sof*ckingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.” Whoah, no wonder why Demi didn’t go this year!

What do you guys think of Demi’s new short hair? Do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.

