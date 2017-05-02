DaddyOFive: YouTubers Lose Custody Of Kids After ‘Pranks’ Deemed Abusive To Children

Courtesy of Youtube

‘DaddyOFive’ couple, Mike and Heather Martin have lost custody of Cody, 9, and Emma, 12, on April 28. After cringeworthy videos of the couple cussing at their five children and getting physical, outraged YouTubers and their biological mother took action. Get the disturbing details.

Mike and Heather Martin, otherwise known as the DaddyOFive YouTube couple, have lost custody of his biological children, Cody, 9, and Emma Martin, 12. Cody and Emma’s biological mother is Rose Hall.

The DaddyOFive couple are known for their viral YouTube videos, in which they “prank” their five children. [The couple has three boys of their own]. However, according to the YouTube community, Hall and her lawyer, Tim Conlon, the children have been victims of abuse [in the videos].

Hall and Conlon revealed in a YouTube video [below] on May 1, that she regained custody of Cody and Emma on an emergency custody order. Hall officially regained custody of the two children on April 28, with the help of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, Conlon said in the video. In an update, Hall said that the children are currently “doing good,” but will need extensive counseling. Watch the full video, below.

“They’re getting back to their playful selves,” Hall continued. “The kids are in a deprogramming sort of mode in the moment,” Conlon added.

As seen in the DaddyOFive YouTube videos, Cody seemed to have gotten the brunt of the “pranks.” In one instance, [Mike] Martin convinced Cody he had been adopted out to another family and then pushed him into a bookshelf. In another event, Martin smashed Cody’s X-Box video game and accused Cody of spilling ink in his room. However, it was one of the Martin parents that did the ink spraying. There were plenty more instances where Cody can be seen red-faced and crying hysterically.

Cody’s particular treatment in the video seemed to be the reason Hall admitted that he would need extra care. “He has a long road to recovery,” his mother said. “It’s going to take a lot of counseling to help him.” So sad.

The Martins have reportedly been under investigation by Child Protective Services in the past. However, the Martins were apparently never deemed unfit parents. An investigation into the family is reportedly [currently] under way involving police and Child Protective Services. Heather and Cody — from Baltimore, Maryland — have since issued a public apology.

The couple reportedly made up to $350,000 per year from their YouTube channel, according to New York Magazine.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Martins’ apology?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.