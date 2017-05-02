Col. Bruce Hampton Dead: Jam Band Legend Collapses On Stage — Heartbreaking Video

AP Images

This is so heartwrenching. Col. Bruce Hampton, a founding member of the avant-garde Hampton Grease Band, died on May 2 after he collapsed onstage while celebrating his 70th birthday. See the tragic video right here and get all of the details.

Col. Bruce Hampton, a popular Atlanta, GA musician, collapsed onstage in the middle of an encore performance of the song “Turn on Your Lovelight at his birthday celebration.” He was rushed to Crawford Long Hospital, where he later died in the early hours of May 2, as his family confirmed on Facebook. Watch a fan video of the moment he collapsed, via TMZ, below:

Just awful. He was born Gustav Valentine Berglund III on April 30, 1947, and as a prominent member of the rock and fusion music community, he adopted the moniker Colonel Hampton B. Coles, Retired. Over the years, he played with tons of acts, including The Late Bronze Age, The Aquarium Rescue Unit, The Fiji Mariners, The Codetalkers, The Quark Alliance, Pharaoh Gummitt, and Madrid Express.

“After collapsing on stage surrounded by his friends, family, fans and the people he loved Col. Bruce Hampton has passed away. The family is asking for respect and privacy at this difficult time,” the family said in a statement on the Tedeschi Trucks Band Facebook page. Our hearts go out to the Col.’s loved ones during this difficult time.

